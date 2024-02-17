Budget 2024-25: Boost for Kannada, Sharana literature, art

SHIVAMOGGA: In the 2024-25 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a staunch advocate of Kannada language and culture, has proposed various initiatives for the development of the language, culture, Sharana literature, folklore, and theatre.

Siddaramaiah, who always quotes Vachanas and highlights the messages of Vachana poets, emphasised his recent decision to designate the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, who founded the Anubhava Mantapa, as the cultural leader of Karnataka.

Basavanna, he noted, championed social and gender equality and spearheaded a socio-religious revolution by empowering the oppressed against caste and creed discrimination. Siddaramaiah announced that Basavanna's portraits would bear the title 'Vishwaguru Basavanna- Samskritika Nayaka' in all government offices.