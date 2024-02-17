Budget 2024-25: Boost for Kannada, Sharana literature, art

SHIVAMOGGA: In the 2024-25 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a staunch advocate of Kannada language and culture, has proposed various initiatives for the development of the language, culture, Sharana literature, folklore, and theatre.
Siddaramaiah, who always quotes Vachanas and highlights the messages of Vachana poets, emphasised his recent decision to designate the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, who founded the Anubhava Mantapa, as the cultural leader of Karnataka.
Basavanna, he noted, championed social and gender equality and spearheaded a socio-religious revolution by empowering the oppressed against caste and creed discrimination. Siddaramaiah announced that Basavanna's portraits would bear the title 'Vishwaguru Basavanna- Samskritika Nayaka' in all government offices.
To promote awareness about the lives and achievements of Sharanas and Vachana literature, various programmes will be held in universities and colleges. Additionally, a Sarva Dharma Samsath will be organised on Basava Jayanti to propagate Basavanna's life and teachings. Basavana Bagewadi, Basavanna's birthplace, will be developed, and a development authority will be established for this purpose.
A Vachana Sangrahalaya will be set up in Kalaburagi to introduce Basavanna's vachanas and other Sharanas' works to the world. Siddaramaiah proposed enforcing the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act strictly, making 60% of Kannada usage mandatory on nameplates, boards, and signage. Cultural programmes will be held in border areas to nurture the Kannada language, and Kannada schools will be developed through the Karnataka Border Development Authority.
To revive dying folk art forms like Doddata, Sannata, Sri Krishna Parijata, Togalu Gombeyata, Karaga, and Sootrada Gombeyata, training and performance events will be organised. A nomadic cultural festival will be conducted to identify, preserve, and promote the art and culture of nomadic communities. Grants will be increased for Rangayanas to foster talent in Kannada theatre.
Siddaramaiah announced plans to translate and publish the works and thoughts of scholars like Narayana Guru, Jyothi Ba Phule, Periyar Ramaswamy, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Babu Jagjivan Ram into Kannada. He allocated Rs 1 crore for the review, collection, publication, and promotion of Tattvapada, Keerthana literature, and the Bhakti movement through the Kanakadasa Study Centre.
Study centres will be established in Kalaburagi University to research the lives and teachings of Sufi Saints and Tatwapadakaras and at Akkamahadevi Women's University to study the life writings of Shivayogi Siddarameshwara. Measures will be taken to develop the memorial in Hirekerur of Vachana poet Sarvajna, and assistance will be provided for the development of the Adima Cultural Centre in Kolar.
Additionally, Siddaramaiah announced the construction of a memorial in memory of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, without specifying its location.