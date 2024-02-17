Business will buzz with economic corridors from Bengaluru to Tier-2 cities

BENGALURU: To address the rising demand from industries, improve economic activities and address global competition, CM Siddaramaiah announced the creation of dedicated economic corridors from Bengaluru to Tier-2 cities. A long-pending proposal to develop satellite townships around Bengaluru -- Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, Magadi and Bidadi -- has been revived. It will enhance horizontal growth of Bengaluru, along the lines of Navi Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

The announcement has been made on the lines of the Central government’s plan to create dedicated corridors to other cities, like the Mumbai-Chennai corridor.

The CM allocated Rs 18,115 crore for improving urban mobility and housing, which is less than last year’s budget of Rs 21,660 crore.

In the budget, the CM announced the creation of a Bangaluru-Mangaluru port corridor for speedy access to ports, and reduce the freight transport time to Europe and West Asia. He also announced a corridor between Bengaluru and Bidar to accelerate economic development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

“The Bengaluru-Mangaluru corridor was a long-pending demand. Karnataka is losing business to Hyderabad, and the creation of a corridor to Bidar will help. Also, Rs 73 crore will be given as the State’s share for improving the 74-km Bengaluru-Mumbai corridor. While all these are being announced, the government must ensure they are completed within the stipulated time,” said FKCCI president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, referring to snail-paced work on the Bengaluru- Chennai corridor.

An official from the urban development department said the government knows there is no land available in Bengaluru to create townships or economic corridors. Besides, a large number of migrants are coming to Bengaluru from these townships and firms are also shifting to these places. The government has taken a leaf from the Andhra Pradesh government in creating a South Korean township in Hindupur, that is boosting its economy.

The CM also announced that a feasibility report will be prepared for extending Namma Metro services to Devanahalli and Tumakuru. Mobility experts said this is a clear indication that the demand from the city outskirts for better mobility is only increasing.