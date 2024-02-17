CM Siddaramaiah announces revised state tourism policy, Rs 100 crore for Anjanadri Hill

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a revised state tourism policy for 2024-29 with an aim to attract more tourists and investors. He said the series of allocations for tourism sector are to tap the tourism potential of the state to the fullest.

While religious tourism gets a boost, the state is also planning to promote public private partnership (PPP) model for setting up adventure and water sports zones in the backwaters of dams and coastal areas of the state. Siddaramaiah announced Rs 100 crore grant for developing Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, and its surrounding areas in Koppal district. The area holds mythological and historical importance and the amount will be released to build tourism infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, a notification has been issued on constituting Sri Renuka Yellamma Tourism Development Board to conserve and develop areas in and around Srikshetra Renuka Yellamma Temple in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district.

The government also announced plans to develop tourism infrastructure at Gokak waterfalls in Belagavi. There has been a long- pending demand to develop tourism amenities at this waterfall which is also known as mini Naigara falls.

“Water sports and adventure tourism will be developed in the backwaters of major reservoirs and on beaches of coastal areas under public-private-partnership in the state. Under adventure tourism, cable car and ropeway facilities will be developed at 10 major tourist spots,” Siddaramaiah announced.

The CM said, around 530 protected monuments in the state are digitally documented using 3D laser scanning. “The credit goes to our state for being the first in the country for undertaking this work. This digital data will be further developed to provide an interactive and immersive digital experience,” he said.

