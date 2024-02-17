CM Siddaramaiah proposes industrial node near Dharwad

BENGALURU: In what appears to be big a boost to North Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proposed an industrial node near Dharwad, which is expected to resolve the unemployment problem in the region.

In his budget speech, the Chief Minister said the industrial node will be established in 6,000 acres of land near Dharwad under Bengaluru-Mumbai economic corridor programme, in collaboration with the Central government. “This will resolve the unemployment problem of North Karnataka region and encourage economic development,” he added.

Besides, he has also proposed that a new Textile Policy 2024-29 will be formulated for the development of textile and weaving sector. Through this, a capital investment of Rs 10,000 crore is expected, along with generation of two lakh jobs. The policy will also promote greater investment and employment opportunities.

He also proposed a Mega Textile Park in 1,000 acres land in Kalaburagi district under PPP model in collaboration between the state and central governments. The Park is expected to generate direct employment for one lakh people and indirect employment for two lakh people. A grant of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for supplemental infrastructure for the project.

Northward trajectory