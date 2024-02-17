Fillip for irrigation, agri, health infra in Central Karnataka, Malnad

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced several projects for the states' central and Malnad districts Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Davanagere. The announcements include irrigating 75,000 acre of land in Chitradurga district, food park for Shivamogga, spice park for Chikkamaluru, planetarium in Shivamogga, GTTC at Chitradurga, and a high security jail in Shivamogga besides scope for health infrastructure.

Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for not walking the talk on releasing Rs 5,300 crore for implementation of Upper Bhadra Project and declaring it as a national project. However, he announced that about 75,000 acres of land in Chitradurga district will be brought under irrigation besides pursuing the Centre to release the grants as promised. He also announced the construction of a bridge-cumbarrage across Varada river of Soraba taluk.

The CM announced that a food park will be established under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) near Shivamogga Airport to promote processing, value addition and export of agricultural and horticultural produce. A spice park will be developed in Chikkamagaluru district under PPP to encourage spice growing farmers and to promote export of spices. A modern fish market will come up at Bhadravathi and Rs 6 crore will be sanctioned to promote fisheries in mining affected areas of Chitradurga, Holalkere and Hosadurga taluk.