Karnataka budget 2024: Cancer care gets a fillip

BENGALURU: With a focus on early detection and treatment of cancer, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of day-care chemotherapy centres in each district of the state during his 15th budget speech on Friday. With a total expenditure of Rs 20 crore, this initiative aims to provide treatment and continuous follow-up to cancer patients, addressing the absence of chemotherapy treatment facilities in most districts.

Moreover, to address the growing incidence of breast and cervical cancer among women, the government has allocated Rs 21 crore to provide digital mammography machines to 20 district hospitals. Furthermore, Colposcopy machines will be supplied to KC General Hospital in Bengaluru as well as district hospitals in Udupi, Kolar, and Davanagere.

Addressing the shortage of thalassemia and hemophilia treatment facilities in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the CM has set aside Rs 7 Crore to upgrade ICDT centres in Kalaburagi and Koppal districts. Furthermore, the government will establish 50 new blood storage units in North Karnataka districts over the next two years and procure 87 True-Nat machines for tuberculosis screening in PHCs statewide, with an expenditure of Rs 6 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 400 crore for the construction and procurement of equipment for medical colleges, along with Rs 130 crore designated for the establishment of super-specialty hospitals. Additionally, plans include upgrading the existing 40-bed Nephro-Urology Hospital in Mysuru to a 100-bed facility. Also, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the acquisition of medical equipment and furniture for 450-bed hospitals that are constructed in Gadag, Koppal, and Chamarajanagar.

In the budget, Rs 34 crore is allocated for the procurement and installation of 64 anesthesia workstations in medical colleges under the Medical Education Department. Additionally, Rs 20 crore is allocated for the installation of a robotic surgical machine in the surgery department of the Institute of Nephro-Urology, Bengaluru.

Healthy Future