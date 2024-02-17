Karnataka budget: Rs 26k-cr target for Stamps & Regn department

BENGALURU: The state budget fixed revenue collection target for the Stamps and Registration Department at Rs 26,000 for 2024-25 crore as against Rs 19,000 crore for 2023-24. Noting that the guidance value for immovable property was revised by the government in 2023-24, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Friday that in the current financial year, Rs 15,692 crore revenue has been collected till January, registering a growth of 10 per cent.

Sources said Rs 26,000 crore target can be achieved in 2024-25, as the guidance value of properties has been increased by 15 percent and also with the increase in the non-registrable duties, which are other than registration of documents like rental agreements, employees’ contracts, affidavits, loan agreements, etc.

Mobilising Rs 26,000 crore can be achieved by way of Rs 19,000-20,000 crore collection through the registrable duty and the remaining Rs 5,000-6,000 crore by way of non-registrable duty. The guidance value has to be increased every year, but it had not been done since 2019. In 2023-24, it was increased by 15 per cent, the sources said.

However, it is difficult to collect Rs 5,000-6,000 crore from the marginal increase in non-registrable documents, they added.

Allocation for Law Department

To provide speedy justice to farmers and econmically weaker individuals, action has been taken to enact the Civil Procedure Code (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2023 and also to amend the Karnataka High Court Act and Karnataka Civil Courts Act to reduce the number of pending cases before High Courts and Civil courts in the state.

Rs 180 crore will be provided for live streaming of court proceedings and upgrading the administration system.

A new court complex will be constructed in Virajpet at Rs 12 crore

Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill, 2023 to be enacted.

An award in the name of veteran journalist late Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty will be given to journalists who contribute to the field of social justice.

A free bus pass facility will be provided to rural journalists for travel within the district limits.

Information and public relations

To mark the centenary of trhe Belagavi Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, a special programme will be organised at Rs 2 crore in Belagavi, besides installing signboards at places visited by Gandhiji in the state.