Karnataka CM sets Rs 13K crore target for transport department

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget proposed to develop automated test centres at 32 places under the PPP model to facilitate fitness testing of all transport vehicles seeking renewal of Fitness Certificate (FC). Besides, automated driving test tracks are being planned at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

Stating that the transport department has collected Rs 9,333 crore in taxes on vehicles till January in the current fiscal, the CM added that a target of Rs 13,000 crore has been set for the coming financial year. The growth of revenue collection in the transport department is at 19%, compared to previous years’, the CM added.

Since the digitisation of documents on a pilot basis is being done at Bengaluru Central, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Bhalki, a scheme will soon be launched to digitise all vehicle documents.

Separately, the CM mentioned that his government has spent Rs 3,000 crore towards the Shakti scheme, which saw 155 crore women passenger trips since its launch.

Govt extends HSRP number plate deadline to May end

The state government extended the deadline to affix high-security number plates (HSRP) for vehicles from February 17 to May 31. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had earlier stated that only 18 lakh vehicles registered before April 2019 have affixed HSRP number plates and they will extend the deadline by three months. The transport department on Friday issued an order extending the deadline.