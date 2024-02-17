Karnataka government all out to bust fake news, cybercrime

BENGALURU: In an effort to combat fake news, a Information Disorder Tackling Unit (IDTU) will be formed in collaboration with the Department of IT and BT, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the budget.

The unit will be formed to take stringent action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news. A special cell will be formed in the Home Department to take the required legal action against them, he added.

In the wake of increasing cybercrime, including deep fake, 43 CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) police stations will be upgraded to strengthen the cybercrime branch to investigate and take effective action against suspects, the budget proposed. Further, to strengthen mobile forensic and audio-visual branch of the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL), necessary equipment and software will be provided at a cost of Rs 10 crore. While a high-security prison will be constructed in Shivamogga at Rs 100 crore, AI software, baggage scanners and other state-of-the-art equipment will be procured at Rs 5 crore for security of all the prisons in the state.

