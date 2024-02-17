Metro line to Tumakuru, Devanahalli in Bengaluru proposed

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a proposal to extend two different Metro lines of Phase-II to Tumakuru and Devanahalli. The feasibility study is set to begin.

“A feasibility report will be prepared to extend Metro rail from BIEC (Madavara) to Tumakuru and Kempegowda International Airport to Devanahalli on a Public-Private Partnership model,” he elaborated. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, also the Tumakuru district in-charge minister, who was instrumental in pushing for the extension of Metro line from BIEC to Vasanthanarasapura in Tumakuru told TNIE, “In two-three months, the feasibility report will be prepared, and after that the project will be implemented under the PPP model as investors have shown interest.”

Karnam Ramesh of Tumakuru Zilla Rail Prayanikara Vedike said, “This extension is a good move. It will definitely boost the economy of Tumakuru.” The budget allocated Rs 1,435 crore to BMRCL which works out to just around 27.5% of Rs 5,234 crore requested by it, said a senior Metro official.

The allocation will be used for debt repayment Rs 675 crore, loan Rs 500 crore, reimbursement of taxes Rs 100 crore, equity Rs 150 crore and financial assistance for cash loss Rs 100 crore. D Radhakrishna Reddy, Director, Projects & Planning, told TNIE, “These three lines will become operational: RV Road-Bommasandra of 19.15 km, Nagasandra-Madavara of 3.14 km and the Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara line of 21.26 km.” The CM announced that the ORR line (Phase 2A) and Airport Line (Phase 2B) will be completed by June 2026.