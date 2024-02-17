More dhan for Lakshmi: Eye on LS polls, CM Siddaramaiah allocates Rs 34,406 crore

MYSURU: The Congress government in the state, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is strategically aiming to solidify support among women voters as the Lok Sabha polls loom. In a bid to court this demographic, the government has significantly bolstered budget allocations for women and child development in the 2024-25 fiscal. This year’s allocation stands at a hefty Rs 34,406 crore, a substantial increase from the previous year’s Rs 5,676 crore under the tenure of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The surge in allocation was notable even within Siddaramaiah’s own tenure. After assuming office, he promptly raised the allocation to Rs 24,166 crore in July 2023, with a considerable portion earmarked for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. This fiscal year, Siddaramaiah has further amplified the allocation, reserving a whopping Rs 24,608 crore solely for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Additionally, he has pledged to distribute 75,000 smartphones to Anganwadi workers and supervisors, further emphasising the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Furthermore, the government has augmented pensions for various marginalised groups, including Devadasis, linguistic minorities, and caretakers. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at fostering financial autonomy among women, is a key beneficiary of these increased funds. Under this scheme, women heads of households are entitled to receive Rs 2,000, with over 1.17 crore women already registered as beneficiaries. Notably, Rs 11,726 crore has already been disbursed directly to the accounts of beneficiaries.

In addition to financial support, the government is investing in capacity building by allocating Rs 10 crore for training workshops for 20,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers. Furthermore, it plans to construct 1,000 new Anganwadi centres, ensuring that these vital services have permanent premises instead of relying on rented facilities.

Recognising the dedication of Anganwadi workers and helpers, the government has introduced gratuity benefits for them. Moreover, caregivers of individuals with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000. Additionally, 1,500 specially-abled individuals are slated to receive motorised two-wheelers, enhancing their mobility and independence.

The government’s commitment to inclusivity extends to gender minorities, with an increase in the monthly pension under the Mythri scheme from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.

Overall, the gender and children budget for 2024-25 indicates a substantial investment in women and child-oriented schemes, with a total allocation of Rs 86,423 crore for women-oriented initiatives, and Rs 54,617 crore for children-oriented programmes, either directly or indirectly.

Shashidhar Gowda, a social activist and entrepreneur from Mysuru, commends the state government’s allocation of budget for women, children, and gender minorities. Specific schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and Mythri underscore the focus on financial empowerment. In a concise overview, he appreciated the government’s comprehensive efforts for the wellbeing and empowerment of vulnerable groups.