Bengaluru: Staff shortage acute in city, says top cop

BENGALURU: With just 191 cops per lakh population, Bengaluru sits at the bottom in comparison with other major cities in the country, said Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The United Nations recommends standard of 673 cops per lakh.

In a special meeting organised by the police with social media influencers at the commissioner’s office on Saturday evening, Dayananda said, “The shortage at present is in the range of 22-23%. We have 18,308 civil police and 6,999 Armed Reserve personnel in our 25,307 strong police force.”

Elaborating on the huge challenges the department faced, he said the staff strength (excluding traffic) per police station too was the least. “Bengaluru had just 162 cops in each of its 113 police stations when compared to 499 cops Mumbai had in each of its 93 police stations. Delhi had 416 cops in each of its 203 stations, Kolkata had 310 cops each in each of its 80 stations, while Chennai had 190 cops in each of its 102 stations, reveal data released by the Command Centre.

“Technology, artificial intelligence and citizens going all out to supplement the police force like that done by the residents' welfare group, Changemakers of Kanakapura, that had recently funded and installed CCTVs in their area are crucial in ensuring safety for all,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic AN Anucheth said the department was taking stringent action against those performing wheelies and bike stunts. He said criminal cases are being booked against the riders, the driving licence is suspended and the RC is also being suspended in case of modified vehicles.