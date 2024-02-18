Five die in accidents in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: In two separate accidents, five persons were killed and eight others injured in Ramanagara district, since Friday. One of the accidents occurred on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway in the wee hours of Saturday, which claimed the lives of three people, including a woman.

The victims are identified as Somalingappa, Shivalingappa, and Rajeshwari. The accident occurred around 1.30 am, near Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College at Dabanagunda Village in Channapatna taluk, in which five people also sustained minor injuries. Of the victims, two were from Mysuru and the third was from Dharwad, but belonged to the same family, who were returning to Mysuru from Bengaluru as a Tempo Traveller, after attending a wedding. The driver of the Tempo Traveller was reportedly overspeeding and rammed a truck in front, wrecking his vehicle.

In another accident, in the Sathanur police station limits, two persons were killed and three others injured when a tractor laden with steel rods, on which they were travelling, toppled. The mishap took place between 4.30 pm and 5 pm on Friday near Jakkegowdanahalli on the Bengaluru-Sathanur Road.

The deceased have been identified as Biswanth Roy (45), and Jaideb Roy (22) -- labourers from West Bengal. They came under the steel rods and were killed on the spot.