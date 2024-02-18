Karnataka: Aligning budget with Congress’ LS polls strategy

One look at the cover page of Siddaramaiah’s budget copy gives a clear impression that it was meant to be a political statement as much as a financial plan for the coming fiscal.

With the image of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and stripes of yellow and red — the colours of the Karnataka flag — stretching below it on the cover page, the budget appeared to be ripe with political symbolism.

Social welfare schemes continued to be the focal point of Siddaramaiah’s budget. There was also a push for infrastructure development, which had taken a backseat in the first year of his second tenure as Chief Minister. Despite the five guarantee schemes taking a lion’s share of Rs 52,000 crore, limiting his manoeuvrabliity, the CM appeared to have tried his best to strike a fine balance between social services and development, although it meant an increase in borrowings. The total budget outlay was Rs 3.71 lakh crore.

The budget gave the impression that it was not just an exercise to present the financial statement and the roadmap for the next year with the CM trying to set the tone for the Congress’ Lok Sabha elections campaign.

Although the state government is justified in demanding Karnataka’s share of taxes and the Central grants, the budget speech, at times, sounded more stinging than an election campaign address.

“Our UPA government during its tenure at Centre had taken up people-centric schemes and legislation to provide food security, healthcare, education, employment, and housing to bring justice to the poor. However, the anti-people decisions of the (BJP-ruled) Central government for the last 10 years have led to alarming developments such as widening inequality, the concentration of wealth in fewer hands, and crony capitalism,” the CM stated in his budget speech. He accused the Centre of abdicating its responsibility, and went on to say that guarantee schemes were the result of feedback obtained during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking such an aggressive and confrontational stance in the state budget is a rarity in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah’s political diatribe in the budget against the Union Government appeared to be in tune with his party’s efforts to set a narrative against the Union Government and the BJP. Even in the post-budget press conference, the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were at their combative best when they launched a tirade against the Centre.