Karnataka: Scores of state BJP leaders attend national council meet

BENGALURU: Scores of BJP leaders, including union ministers, legislators, MPs, office-bearers, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, took part in the BJP national council held in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Over 500 leaders, including most MLAs and office-bearers from different wings of the state, participated. This will boost the morale of the party’s rank and file ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” said a leader.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the first list of BJP candidates for the LS polls, including from Karnataka, is likely to be announced by February-end.

He said that the party's high command has been deliberating over the candidates and finalising them soon to announce the lists in a phased manner. The participants at the National Council have been told that they should work for the victory of the party’s candidates across the country to make Narendra Modi prime minister again. Meanwhile, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said he would contest the LS polls in any seat and not just Belagavi if the party high command chooses him. Another former CM Basavaraj Bommai, however, clarified that he is not at all an aspirant from the Haveri LS seat. “I will work for the victory of the candidate the BJP high command chooses,” he added.