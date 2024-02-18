‘People dividing religion to gain power biggest traitors’: Kannada writer K Marulasiddappa

BENGALURU: Kannada writer and former chairman of the Karnataka Nataka Academy K Marulasiddappa on Saturday lauded the Muslim Community for opening their Masjids for people from other communities as part of ‘Masjid Darshan’, aimed at busting misconceptions.

He was participating in the programme, organised by various Muslim organisations to build solidarity and iron out the differences and misconceptions about the community at Bilal Masjid on Bannerghatta Road.

Marulasiddappa said the programme serves as a platform to learn about the religion of one another and urged more such programmes involving religious places of other communities to exchange ideas to bridge the gap between communities and build unity. “Our country is about complex culture. Political parties and some religious leaders pollute and create commotion and volatile situations,” he added.

Last year too, a similar programme was held just ahead of the assembly election at Khadriya Masjid in Benson Town and an attempt was made to blunt religious polarisation.

Marulasiddappa said the Constitution speaks about unity. However, parties use emotional and religious issues to win elections. The parties should not break people and communities to capture power. Instead, they should speak about development. People who create a division among people are the biggest traitors,” he said. As he engaged in a conversation with community members, non-Muslims went inside the Masjid and engaged in a dialogue and asked about the way of life and practices the Muslims do.