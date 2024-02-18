Preparations on for largest event on planet

If the dates for Lok Sabha polls are announced, we are ready for it. There are around 96 crore voters in the country and elections are the largest event on the planet,” says Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena. In a conversation with the editors and staff of The New Sunday Express, Meena says that to increase voter percentage this time they are thinking of introducing a barcode on the voter slips to help people navigate to their polling booths. He clarified that EVMs are tamper-proof and are the best to be used for polls.

Excerpts from the interview …

How is the election preparation going on?

Given that election dates haven’t been announced yet, preparations are proceeding based on the schedule of the previous elections. Key aspects of the preparation include ensuring Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are ready and updating the electoral rolls. Initial checks on the functionality and physical condition of EVMs have been completed in the presence of representatives from all parties. Currently, training sessions are underway for officials across all levels of responsibilities.

Training of teachers is traditionally involved. Has anything new been implemented this time?

Currently, 40% of Booth Level Officers (BLO) are teachers, while the remaining consist of individuals from Anganwadis or bill collectors. Even for teachers, their election-related duties are scheduled only after school hours or during holidays to avoid disrupting their regular work routines.

How has the commission addressed the complaints reported during the previous elections regarding hygiene, food quality and accommodations for employees on duty?

There are over 58,000 polling stations, with a minimum requirement of four polling officers per station. Each official is required to stay at their assigned polling station a day before the voting day. It is ensured that the BLO and relevant officials oversee basic necessities such as hygiene, restroom facilities and food for all officials. Additionally, a nodal officer is designated to oversee the welfare of these officials.