Preparations on for largest event on planet

If the dates for Lok Sabha polls are announced, we are ready for it. There are around 96 crore voters in the country and elections are the largest event on the planet,” says Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena. In a conversation with the editors and staff of The New Sunday Express, Meena says that to increase voter percentage this time they are thinking of introducing a barcode on the voter slips to help people navigate to their polling booths. He clarified that EVMs are tamper-proof and are the best to be used for polls.
Excerpts from the interview …
How is the election preparation going on?
Given that election dates haven’t been announced yet, preparations are proceeding based on the schedule of the previous elections. Key aspects of the preparation include ensuring Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are ready and updating the electoral rolls. Initial checks on the functionality and physical condition of EVMs have been completed in the presence of representatives from all parties. Currently, training sessions are underway for officials across all levels of responsibilities.
Training of teachers is traditionally involved. Has anything new been implemented this time?
Currently, 40% of Booth Level Officers (BLO) are teachers, while the remaining consist of individuals from Anganwadis or bill collectors. Even for teachers, their election-related duties are scheduled only after school hours or during holidays to avoid disrupting their regular work routines.
How has the commission addressed the complaints reported during the previous elections regarding hygiene, food quality and accommodations for employees on duty?
There are over 58,000 polling stations, with a minimum requirement of four polling officers per station. Each official is required to stay at their assigned polling station a day before the voting day. It is ensured that the BLO and relevant officials oversee basic necessities such as hygiene, restroom facilities and food for all officials. Additionally, a nodal officer is designated to oversee the welfare of these officials.
Until when is the deadline for individuals to apply for changes in their voter ID cards?
Currently, 2.7 lakh Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) have been distributed. Names of applicants in the electoral rolls will be taken till at least 10 days before the nomination deadline. EPICs can also be downloaded online and any photo identification card can be used to apply.
What is the difference in the number of new voters compared to the previous assembly elections (in Karnataka)?
There has been an increase by nine lakh voters, bringing the current figure to 5.39 crore. The numbers are expected to increase in the next two weeks as applications are being considered.
What do you say of the poor voting percentages in Bengaluru in each election?
This trend is observed in all major metropolitan cities, yet the overarching reason remains elusive. We have identified polling stations in Bengaluru having low voting percentage and are endeavouring to ascertain the reasons. The aim is to achieve a target of at least 70% voter turnout.
Has the voting percentage risen since the introduction of the NOTA (None of the Above)?
NOTA serves as an option for voters to express their dissatisfaction with the available candidates. While no study has conclusively demonstrated an increase in voting percentage due to NOTA, it does empower individuals to participate in the electoral process and assert their preferences.
What are your thoughts on the incentives given to encourage voters?
We discourage the practice of offering incentives to voters. Every citizen has the right to vote, and it is their entitlement.
What are your impressions of working with the Election Commission of India (ECI), and how has your experience been?
ECI relies on district machinery, as it does not have its own. With approximately 96 crore voters, voting is the largest event on the planet. I am pleased to be associated with this department. We adhere to a six-month planner to minimise errors, meticulously planning and executing activities each week.
There are significant doubts among people regarding EVMs. What is your perspective?
The issue regarding EVMs is considered settled, with legal resolutions at the high court and Supreme Court levels. The section of Frequently Asked Questions in the ECI’s website addresses all legal and technical aspects of EVMs to ensure transparent understanding of the equipment.
There have been allegations of tampering with EVMs.
At every stage, EVMs undergo thorough scrutiny, conducted in the presence of representatives from all political Preparation of EVMs before voting includes checks carried out in front of political party representatives. Prior to polling, mock exercises are conducted on how the machines tally. Parties are also given the right to monitor EVM transportation and are provided with lists detailing EVM assignments for cross-verification. Additionally, EVM allocation follows a randomised method. Sufficient checks and balances are in place, ensuring transparency at every level.
As technology advances, what are the challenges arising, and how are they being addressed?
The proliferation of fake news on social media poses the most significant challenge now. To tackle this, specialised teams are deployed in each district to monitor any attempt being made to influence voters, including through online payments during elections. Investigations are initiated if patterns emerge, such as simultaneous transfers of the same amount to multiple individuals, which could indicate inducement.
How serious are money inducing issues in Karnataka?
Voter inducement poses a significant challenge in South India and efforts are being made to mitigate its occurrence.
How can individuals report bribery?
Individuals who witness incidents of money being demanded or given can post it on the E-Vigil app, with photos or any other proof of bribery anonymously. This helps capture the location while protecting the complainant’s identity. Although challenges exist, the department is working to minimise them.
There is a complaint against BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath about mismanagement of the election.
Tushar Girinath is the District Election Officer, BBMP, and 28 assembly segments come under him. Last year, there was a complaint. The regional commissioner of Bengaluru conducted an inquiry and the report was also put on the website. There was no adverse comment against Girinath. There is no reason at our level to change him.
What is the ratio of male and female voters?
If you take the 2011 census, the gender ratio is 973 female voters against (1,000) males. As per the January 5, 2024 final voters’ roll, the gender ratio is 997. Compared to assembly elections, we have increased by 13%. When we do a summary revision of rolls from October to January, we analyse each polling station regarding the enrollment of young voters in each polling station who have turned 18 years. In each station, there should be a minimum number of voters. This time, we will also check the gender ratio. Stations where the gender ratio is low are flagged and booth level agents are asked to check the reason. Past data from the national family health surveys and others is taken to ensure that no woman voter is left out from the list.
Has the absence of a population census affected the voter roll?
Anybody above 18 years, should be on the voter roll. If you see, in 2011, the 18-plus-year-old voters were 68%. Since we do not have census data, we have to make a guess. In its absence the National Family Health Survey, Aadhar and other such data is being used. Different data is being used to check if there are any lacunae.
What is the rate of conviction for violations of model code of conduct during previous elections?
During the 2019 Parliamentary elections, around 700-odd cases were booked, of which, a charge sheet was filed in 600. Remaining were dropped during investigations. In 252 cases, conviction happened and trial is on against 200-odd cases. By month-end, conviction orders should be passed. In the 2023 assembly elections, around 1,800 cases were booked, chargesheet was filed in around 1,000 cases and conviction orders were issued in 100 cases.
What happens to the seized items during MCC?
We follow local laws. In case of cash and items seized, our officials check with the Income Tax department. If a person submits documents that the seized items were not for elections and if the investigating committee is convinced they are released immediately. Those items involved in the investigation are kept in the government treasury till cases are disposed of.
How many sensitive polling stations are there?
These details are not shared. One officer from the election commission office and one from the home department are deployed at these stations. Old data of violence is verified area-wise based on religion, caste and other crimes. Based on these criteria, stations are marked as sensitive and critical. Additional arrangements during polls are made including more para military forces, CCTVs or micro observers.
Will postal ballots for senior citizens and disabled continue?
Post Covid-19, the Election Commission on India had started this option. This will continue this time too. Those above 80 years of age or with disabilities can opt to vote from home by filling Form-D of ECI.
What new can we expect this time during elections from the Commission?
Last time, a survey in Bengaluru revealed that people were not coming to vote because they were not aware of polling stations, or the area was filthy, there was no place to sit, no shade, no clean toilet or inadequate parking space. Chunavana app was introduced during Assembly elections for people to locate their booths. This time we are thinking of putting a barcode on the voter’s slip. Scanning the barcode the voter will get details like booth location to navigate to. We are going to test it during the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency elections and based on the feedback we will have it in all six metro limits. Last time, an App was introduced for people to know details of the queue and parking spaces nearby.
What about transgender voters’? There are about one lakh identified, but only around 4,000 have registered
The Women and Child Welfare Department (WCWD) has given a list in which there are around 47,000 transgenders. When we say only 4,000 are transgender voters, these sections have tagged themselves as transgender voters, whereas many among them continue to identify themselves either as ‘male’ or ‘female’ voters. We enroll as per the WCWD data.
Some leaders filed false election affidavits or hide their assets. Is the state election commission autonomous on the disqualification of such a person?
We do not doubt the particulars given by candidates unless someone challenges the evidence. During scrutiny, the returning officer will call both the parties (the candidate and the challenger) and give orders on whether the nomination is to be accepted or rejected. The benefit of the doubt should be given to the candidate. If the documents are not signed, if the affidavit is incomplete, if they failed to give deposit money, or if there are no proposers for name, we cannot overlook these matters. We inform the candidates about the lacuna and give them time to correct it. After the scrutiny is over and then there is a complaint, it is then taken up with the courts.
What is your message to Karnataka voters?
Please check your name. Enter your name in EPIC, it will tell you the details. If the name is not mentioned, use Form 6 of the ECI and enrol yourself. Citizens should exercise their duty and vote. Each vote counts.