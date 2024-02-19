39-year-old accounts officer from Karnataka conquers Kilimanjaro in 7 days

BENGALURU : Thirty-nine-year-old Gautam Puttamadaiah, an accounts officer with the Office of Accountant General, recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, in seven days.

Mount Kilimanjaro, standing at 5,895 m or 19,341 ft above sea level, presents trekkers with the unique challenge of crossing through six distinct vegetative zones while experiencing temperature fluctuations of up to 55 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the trekking journey.

Gautam said, “My younger brother, Mithun Puttamadaiah, had long planned this adventure, which I had put on hold. However, one day, we decided to go for it. With no plans and knowledge, and only 20% of research about medical complications and associated risks, the hiking journey made me realise that sometimes, ignorance can indeed be bliss.”

Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest freestanding mountain globally, emerges from a plateau rather than being part of a mountain range and is the only peak with eight major trekking routes.

Seven days from January 19 to January 27 via the Lemosho Route, known for its high success rate of up to 90%, gradual altitude increase of 600-900 m per day, and ample recovery time, was suggested to Gautam.

For those summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, the timeframe typically ranges from a minimum of 5 days to a maximum of 11 days. The Lemosho route, chosen by Gautam, is recommended for individuals without prior trekking experience who have not climbed more than 3,000 to 4,000 m previously.

As altitude increases, individuals frequently encounter High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE), experiencing symptoms like dizziness and nausea, and in severe cases, cognitive impairment hindering normal functioning.

“A July 2023 adventure planned by my brother turned into a daunting yet exhilarating journey, especially upon the first sight of Mount Kilimanjaro, which sparked doubts about my ability to conquer it. Despite initial apprehensions, experiencing minimal symptoms of HACE and HAPE filled me with excitement as I summited Mount Kilimanjaro with my brother, who works in Dublin. This journey taught me that sometimes, a lack of extensive research can help us overlook the negatives and embrace opportunities we often overlook,” Gautam said.