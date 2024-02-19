8-lane signal-free corridor at Okalipuram Junction all set to open

BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has completed the Rs 102-crore eight-lane signal-free corridor at Okalipuram Junction. Work on the the project started in 2015 and is expected to be inaugurated in a few days.

The civic body paid Rs 156 crore to the Railway Department for land acquisition and has completed the installation of four concrete boxes under the Tumakuru-Bengaluru railway line. Similarly, of the four boxes under the Chennai-Bengaluru railway line, the BBMP has to install one box which will be completed soon. Traffic is allowed from the underpasses at the Tumakuru-Bengaluru railway line side and vehicles can reach the KSR Railway station from both front and back entries.

“The work on the underbridge at Chennai-Bengaluru railway line at Okalipuram is challenging as the route is more busy compared to other tracks due to trains to Chennai/Bengaluru. The box installation work and other civil works take place only between 12.30 am and 4 am,” said an official, adding that even the Railway Department had spent around Rs 80 crore for the Chennai-Bengaluru and Tumakuru-Bengaluru under bridges.