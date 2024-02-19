8-lane signal-free corridor at Okalipuram Junction all set to open

BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has completed the Rs 102-crore eight-lane signal-free corridor at Okalipuram Junction. Work on the the project started in 2015 and is expected to be inaugurated in a few days.
The civic body paid Rs 156 crore to the Railway Department for land acquisition and has completed the installation of four concrete boxes under the Tumakuru-Bengaluru railway line. Similarly, of the four boxes under the Chennai-Bengaluru railway line, the BBMP has to install one box which will be completed soon. Traffic is allowed from the underpasses at the Tumakuru-Bengaluru railway line side and vehicles can reach the KSR Railway station from both front and back entries.
“The work on the underbridge at Chennai-Bengaluru railway line at Okalipuram is challenging as the route is more busy compared to other tracks due to trains to Chennai/Bengaluru. The box installation work and other civil works take place only between 12.30 am and 4 am,” said an official, adding that even the Railway Department had spent around Rs 80 crore for the Chennai-Bengaluru and Tumakuru-Bengaluru under bridges.
The BBMP always received complaints about traffic congestion in areas surrounding Majestic, especially from the Malleswaram and Rajajinagar side towards Majestic railway station. Hence in 2013, the works were ordered but these began only in July 2015.
“The Palike also constructed a flyover to connect the entry and exit to the old railway station and the signal-free route is helping the commuters reach the station on time even during peak hours,” added a senior BBMP engineer.