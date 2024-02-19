Boiler explosion in Karnataka's Ramanagara district silk factory claims 62-year-old worker's life

BENGALURU : A 62-year-old worker died after a boiler exploded at a silk reeling factory in Ramanagara district. The incident occurred in Ramanagara Town police station limits at 4 pm, when the deceased, Sanaullah Khan, was cleaning the boiler while the regulator switch was on.

Khan, a resident of Tippu Nagar, went to clean the boiler, after he was done with his work of separating silk thread from the silk nest at the factory.

The boiler consists of an analog meter and a steam controller which indicates the pressure. Khan failed to check this and began cleaning, assuming that the regulator switch was off. As the boiler was already overheated, it exploded when steam was released by Khan, police added.

The factory employs 18 workers, but Khan was the only one working at the time of the incident, which came to light when one of the neighbourhood residents informed the police after hearing the explosion.

The police have arrested Akram, the owner of the factory, on charges of negligence.