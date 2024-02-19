I-T freezing Congress accounts political vendetta: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU : Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday lashed out at the Centre that there is a political vendetta behind the Income Tax (I-T) department freezing the bank accounts of the Congress. “The BJP-led Union government has decided to somehow trouble the Congress in the wake of the Lok Sabha polls,” he told reporters.

The Supreme Court has banned political parties from giving out electoral bonds going forward, which may have led the I-T department to freeze the Congress’ bank accounts, he claimed, adding, “They (I-T) could have asked for the details of the electoral bonds the party had received till date, instead of freezing the accounts.” The SC has sought details about the bonds given out by the Congress, and there was no need for Income Tax officials to freeze the accounts, he observed.

“If we see all this (freezing of the accounts), we feel that the Centre is deliberately out to disturb us, which is why only the Congress has been targeted,” he alleged.