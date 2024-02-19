Impossible for administration to be free of corruption: Siddaramaiah

HAVERI : In a shocking remark, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that is is impossible for the administration to be corruption-free.

In his reply to a query on corruption, Siddaramaiah told reporters, “Who said there is no corruption? It is impossible to be corruption-free. There will always be black sheep, but such elements will be identified and punished.”

Playing down Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that communities belonging to Dalit and other backward castes have a prime share in the country’s natural resources, he said the entire 140 crore people of the country are partners in these resources. “Not only Muslims, Christians and Dalits, every citizen of this country has rights over natural resources. No one community or minorities alone can have rights on the resources,” he said.

On the Lok Sabha elections, he said the first list of Congress candidates will be out soon.

Debunking former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s remark that he allocated Rs 2,000 crore for his assembly constituency Varuna in the recently presented budget, Siddaramaiah asked sarcastically, “What position does Yediyurappa hold now? The media report on the allocation is false.”