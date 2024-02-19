Karnataka govt mulls flyovers beside Metro lines

BENGALURU : Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the government is considering building flyovers along certain stretches of Metro lines to decongest traffic in the city. He also said a feasibility report for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpur and surrounding areas is being prepared.

Speaking at the ‘Government at your Doorstep’ programme held at Jnanabharathi, Shivakumar said, “It has been decided to build flyovers on certain stretches of Metro lines to decongest the traffic. A proposal has been sent to the central government in this regard. We are also preparing a feasibility report for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpur, Summanahalli, Goraguntepalya, etc.”

“The chief minister announced many projects in the budget to develop Bengaluru. The BBMP budget will be presented soon and it will complement the projects announced in the state budget. The government has certain plans to pool resources for projects in the city,” the Bengaluru Development Minister said.

He said the government has taken up the work of surveying all properties in Bengaluru and delivering all property documents to the doorstep under the ‘Namma Swatthu’ scheme. “A pilot project of document verification was done in this (RR Nagar) constituency and some officials have tried to tamper with some documents. A complaint has been filed against them and an FIR has been registered,” he added.

He reiterated that the government is bringing an amendment to the law as there have been many complaints about penalties for property tax. He also asked street vendors to register themselves so that the government can allot a place for them to do business, adding that they can’t do business on pavements meant for pedestrians.

“Groundwater levels have depleted due to drought. There has been a suggestion to increase the depth of borewells and I will discuss it with officials. We have allocated Rs 200 crore to resolve drinking water issues,” Shivakumar told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

The mass grievance redressal programme has been held in 12 Assembly constituencies of the city till now and about 20,000 pleas have been received. “You could probably hear only the promises in the BJP government, but you will see our work now. Our guarantee schemes reach 95% of the people. The remaining 5% could not be reached due to technical glitches. We are also planning to give a subsidy to set up solar panels atop your terrace,” the DCM said.