Karnataka: Kodagu residents demand action as river Cauvery's purity degrades to 'C' grade

MADIKERI: The residents and various organisations in Kodagu submitted memorandums to the district administration demanding preservation of River Cauvery in Kodagu. As per the statistics released by the Pollution Control Board, the purity of water in Cauvery has touched ‘C’ Grade at its birth district.

According to the criteria, river water that has ‘A’ grade certifies the water to be good and the water can be used from the source directly after disinfection. However, ‘C’ grade of water level at the river base of Cauvery means that the water can be used only after conventional treatment.

“The water has been graded at ‘C’ in River Cauvery at Kushalnagar. This proves that waste water is flowing into the river from commercial buildings and other set ups. Unscientific growth of tourism has also resulted in increased waste and garbage being flown into River Cauvery. If the river is not protected, we will have to face dire situations in the near future,” shared Chandramohan, the convener of Cauvery Swachata Andolana.

The incomplete UGD work is also adding to the pollution as sullage water is being released to the river directly across Kushalnagar region, he added.