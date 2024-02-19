Karnataka: Kodagu residents demand action as river Cauvery's purity degrades to 'C' grade

MADIKERI: The residents and various organisations in Kodagu submitted memorandums to the district administration demanding preservation of River Cauvery in Kodagu. As per the statistics released by the Pollution Control Board, the purity of water in Cauvery has touched ‘C’ Grade at its birth district.
According to the criteria, river water that has ‘A’ grade certifies the water to be good and the water can be used from the source directly after disinfection. However, ‘C’ grade of water level at the river base of Cauvery means that the water can be used only after conventional treatment.
“The water has been graded at ‘C’ in River Cauvery at Kushalnagar. This proves that waste water is flowing into the river from commercial buildings and other set ups. Unscientific growth of tourism has also resulted in increased waste and garbage being flown into River Cauvery. If the river is not protected, we will have to face dire situations in the near future,” shared Chandramohan, the convener of Cauvery Swachata Andolana.
The incomplete UGD work is also adding to the pollution as sullage water is being released to the river directly across Kushalnagar region, he added.
Chandramohan, alongside other members of the organization, submitted a memorandum to DC Venkat Raja demanding an action plan to preserve Cauvery.
In the memorandum, the organization demanded the administration to submit a proposal to the state for special funds to establish plans to improve the conditions of the river banks and stream banks across the district, a survey be ordered to mark the territory of River Cauvery and stringent laws be passed to keep the river clean and hygienic.
They also demanded plans to be released to preserve other water bodies in the district including the Lakshmana Theertha River.
“The authorities must release plans to preserve Cauvery and prevent pollution of the river across the 22 Grama Panchayats and one Municipality of Kushalnagar, Virajpet and Madikeri taluks,” explained Chandramohan.
DC Venkat Raja assured to submit a proposal to the state in this regard. He also assured to order a survey to determine the territory of the water bodies even as he explained that orders are already in place to complete the UGD projects shortly.