Pollution in our food, air, water, minds creating cancer cascade

According to reports from leading global healthcare agencies, cancer incidence in India is likely to rise by 50% in the coming decade. Within the broader context of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), nearly one in three citizens is likely to succumb to one or the other NCD ailment in the coming years. Ironically enough, we may have the ignoble privilege of choosing the type of NCD to be our triumphant nemesis.

Typically, when a middle-aged person, outwardly in the pink of health, comes to an oncologist with the defining symptoms of some or other cancer and the biopsy report confirms the worst fears, the visibly distraught person asks on an impulse: “Why me?”

The doctor struggles to put forth a convincing reply to someone who has led an extremely healthy lifestyle, exercised regularly, maintained a balanced diet, and had no addiction whatsoever.

Yet, cancer has managed to invade the system. Why and how? Why are cancers rising at such an unforgiving pace?

If we could read the mind of a cancer cell, we would know that the cancer cell merely wants to grow and invade a healthy cell system and that too instantly and without limits, and it’s invariably hungry for more.

Think back for a second, aren’t we all doing the same? Think of our craving for the instant, the unlimited, and more – whether food, wealth, power, or influence. Technology is bringing us closer to distant corners of the world, but distancing us from people right next to us, which is affecting our health in unknown ways.

Pollution in our food, air, water and minds has created a cancer cascade. Most concerning of all trends are the new-age diet plans which are devoid of nutrition. Pesticides, preservatives, adulterants and degreening agents are the hallmarks of the new embellished diet recipes. They artificially prolong the life of our food and their shelf life, and provide instant pleasure to satiate the demands of our palate. This is the very recipe for the creation of a cancer mindset within our normal regulated cells.

No wonder, we rank high on agri-food rejects to the USA & EU, given the detection of mycotoxins, microbial contamination, veterinary drug residues, heavy metals, unauthorised food additives and pesticide residues. If this is the quality of our exports, we can imagine the standards for internal consumption within the country. The infamous Maggi trial triggered a much-needed debate on food safety but it has exposed only the tip of the iceberg.

The Food Standard and Safety Act of India is a comprehensive Act. We need stringent regulation and implementation of this Act across the length and breadth of the country to penalise and prevent unscrupulous food practices. At the same time, we need to demolish the toxic ‘buy one, get three free’ loop, or else we will innovate illness in the endless pursuit of material contentment. That is the only way to protect our most important asset: Our Health!

Dr Vishal Rao US

Group Director for Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre