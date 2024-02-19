Siddaganga mutt rescues Tumakuru BC hostels facing rice shortage amid delay in government allotment

TUMAKURU : After the allotment of rice by the Food and Civil Supplies Department to the hostels in Tumakuru run by the Backward Classes Department got delayed, the Siddaganga Mutt came to the rescue of students.

According to sources, the hostels in Sira and Tumakuru faced rice shortage. But Tumakuru officials managed to get 180 quintals of rice from Siddangana Mutt on a barter system in December to feed nearly 2,000 students in 18 hostels.

Sources said that officials in a few other taluks have managed to get rice by either bartering from other hostels or procuring it from the open market for an exorbitant price.

The government allots rice to the district every quarter and the district officer procures the rice from FCI godowns at a subsidised rate of Rs 6 per kg.

“The district was supposed to get the rice from the Food and Civil Supplies Department in October 2023. But we got it only in January 2024. Since Tumakuru taluk received rice from the mutt, we did not procure more rice from FCI as we too have a shortage of godowns to stock it. The rice allotted to us remains at the FCI safely,” maintained District Backward Classes officer Gangappa.

He also said that bartering rice from the mutt’s hostels, which have over 2,200 students, is normal as it is located nearby. “But If we fail to lift the rice from the FCI in time it lapses,” an official said.

Administrative officer of Siddaganga Mutt Vishwanathaiah confirmed that the mutt gave the rice to the hostels following an official request. The mutt gets the rice from devotees and donors.

It may be noted here that the state government was at loggerheads with the Centre for turning down an appeal to supply rice to its ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.