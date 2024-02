BENGALURU : In a major accident, three died, while five other workers were critically injured after a major fire broke out at a scrapyard where the workers were allegedly filling chemicals into perfume bottles. The incident happened in Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. One of the deceased has been identified as Saleem, aged around 30, who was running the place, while the identity of two others is yet to be established. The injured are Afroz, Sadik, Allah Baksh, Riyaz and Imran. Of the five, the condition of four is said to be critical, and they are being treated at Victoria Hospital.

The accident occurred around 5 pm when eight workers were reportedly infusing chemicals into perfume bottles at a 30x40 sqft scrapyard on Chikkabasti Main Road at Ramasandra near Kumbalgodu.

Police suspect workers filling expired shampoo into new bottles caused fire

There was an explosion and the entire place was engulfed in fire. While five of them managed to run out of the place with severe burns, three others got stuck inside and were charred to death.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Since most of the substances being used were highly-flammable and chemical-based, there were multiple explosions. Three vehicles, including a car, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler parked at the spot, were also gutted in the fire. Besides, the buildings next to the yard were also partially damaged in the incident, the police added.