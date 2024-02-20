AICC President Kharge warns of democracy at risk, urges unity for 2024 elections

BIDAR: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge seemed disturbed by the political development at the national level, which was openly seen in his speech at Bidar on Tuesday.

He was addressing the felicitation organized by 17 different organisations and a few public representatives here to celebrate his 50 years of political life and the decennial celebration of bringing Amendment to Article 371 J of the constitution for Kalyana Karnataka Region at Nehru Stadium.

Kharge said that during his recent meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi, he enquired about the medicine he was using to attract opposition leaders towards NDA, to which PM Modi replied smiling, ‘If they were coming to us what should I do’.

In fact, the BJP, RSS and Modi were giving the tablets of threat of income tax and ED. Because of the fear, the big leaders of different parties, including the Congress, are quitting their party and joining NDA though they enjoyed the power of minister or chief minister, he observed.



AICC president cautioned the leaders and people to be alert as the future of democracy and the Indian Constitution is under threat. "It is necessary for us, who want to protect the democracy and Indian Constitution, to be united and face all threats and to get power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.