Area under agroforestry increasing in Karnataka, say experts

BENGALURU: Following the NITI Aayog Report - Greening and Restoration of Wasteland with Agroforestry (GROW), Karnataka is assessing the area under agroforestry, and the report will be shared with the Centre.

The report has been prepared using remote sensing and GIS to assess agroforestry suitable across all Indian districts. GROW mapping is uploaded on the newly developed Bhuvan portal. The Agroforestry Suitability Index (ASI) has been developed to integrate multiple data sets including wastelands, land use, land cover, water bodies, soil organic carbon and slopes.

As per the report, agroforestry covers 8.65 per cent of India’s total geographical area, totalling about 28.42 million hectares. The current report underscores the potential benefits of converting underutilized areas, especially wastelands, for agroforestry.

The GROW initiative aligns with national commitments, aiming to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and create an additional carbon sink equivalent to 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide.

In 2014, India introduced the National Agroforestry Policy to improve sustainability and profitability through alternative land use systems. It aligns with global and national commitments such as the Paris Agreement, Bonn Challenge, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), and the Green India Mission.

The report also noted that the central government in 2022- 23 underlined the promotion of agroforestry and private forestry as a priority. India is also the the seventh largest country that faces issues like increase in built-up area, land degradation and imbalanced resources.