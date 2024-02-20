BBMP chief must take action on additional property tax payment: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Pointing at several property owners approaching the High Court against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) order insisting on payment of 50 per cent of additional property tax at the time of replying to the demand notice, which is contrary to law, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav on Monday asked the BBMP chief commissioner to take appropriate action.

The court passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Gopalan Enterprises. The petitioner contended that the insistence on payment of 50 per cent even to consider its reply is untenable in light of the provision made in the statute under Section 179 read with 148 (3) of the BBMP Act, 2020.

The court told the BBMP chief commissioner to take note of BBMP’s insistence. The petitioner contended that, since the stage of filing the appeal has still not arisen, insistence on depositing 50 per cent cannot stand legal scrutiny.

The court said prima facie, the deposit of 50 percent even while considering a reply cannot be accepted. The BBMP communication issued to the petitioner on the payment of tax arrears of Rs 19 crore from 2008-09 to 2022-23, are stayed, it noted.