BWSSB ready to supply water in tankers to parched areas

BENGALURU: With several localities like Bommanahalli and parts of Mahadevapura witnessing water shortage owing to borewells going dry, officials of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) say the board is ready with 86 tankers to supply water to those parched areas around the city which do not get Cauvery water. This includes 51 of the 110 villages notified by BWSSB that come under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

“There is enough water in KRS and Kabini dams to cater to the drinking water needs of the city till June. Bengaluru needs 1.6 tmcft of drinking water each month. BWSSB will ensure the supply of Cauvery water to all the residents falling under its jurisdiction, especially the 51 villages under BBMP limits. If there are issues, tankers will be utilised. Each tanker can supply 6,000 litres of water. This apart, BWSSB also has formed a team to service and repair the borewells under its jurisdiction to ensure that the residents are not inconvenienced during the summer months,” BWSSB Engineer-In-Chief B Suresh said.

Water expert AR Shivakumar said Bengaluru faced a shortage of 50% rain last season. “The below-average rainfall last year is the reason why groundwater infiltration has taken a hit. Also, open spaces are being concretised. To recharge the borewells, accelerated infiltration like wells and small ponds will have to be constructed,” he opined.

Water expert Vishwanath Shrikantaiah said that there is also an option to recharge borewells near storm-water drains, valleys, and lakes where the board has set up tertiary water treatment plants.

“Vrishabhavathi Valley has a sewage treatment plant (STP) that treats 150 MLD of sewage. Similarly, in Jakkur Lake there is a tertiary water treatment plant. The borewells from the surrounding areas can be used to supply water to the affected areas,” he said.

What you can do to tide over water crisis

Reuse water- utilize used laundry water to flush toilets

Water used in the kitchen can be used to water plants

Use wet cloth to wipe vehicles clean

Fix an aerator at tap-end to avoid wastage of water