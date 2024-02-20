High on drugs, two women techies from Bengaluru assault cop in Gokarna

GOKARNA (UTTARA KANNADA): The Gokarna police have arrested two software developers from Bengaluru on charges of assaulting police personnel under the influence of drugs. Of the two arrested women, one is from Bihar and the other from Jharkhand. They were driving in a haphazard manner, and almost hit a woman police constable who was standing near Mahabaleshwara Temple, with their rented vehicle.

The women have been identified as Pallavi Priya 29, from Jamalpur at Munger in Bihar and Priya Roy, 26, a native of Beramo, Bokaro in Jharkhand.

The policemen saw them driving a rented vehicle in a haphazard manner and intercepted them. According to the eyewitnesses here, the women started abusing the constable in foul language and assaulting her. The people who gathered at the spot managed to rescue the constable and took the women to the police station.

The women repeated their act again in the police station when another police official came to interrogate them. The police then took them for a medical test which revealed that they were under the influence of ganja.

A complaint was lodged and the duo was arrested and produced before a court. They have now been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on. Incidents of confiscation of drugs and arrest of people in possession of drugs and illegal parties are on the rise in the holy town of Gokarna.

A senior police officer said this is the first time women have been arrested for drug consumption and creating ruckus in Gokarna.