Karnataka: House okays Bill for more govt nominees in co-ops

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed The Karnataka Co-operative Societies (amendment) Bill, 2024, to increase the government’s nomination to three on boards of higher cooperative bodies, including the state’s apex bank, by ensuring reservation to SC/ST communities, women and a person from the general category as directors. The number of board of directors of the apex bank, which is now 22, will go up to 25 and the government may have an upper hand in decision-making.

Some BJP legislators opposed the Bill, accusing the government of bringing the cooperative sector under its clutches. But Cooperation Minister Kyathasandra N Rajanna eventually got the bill passed promising that certain “loopholes”, if any, will be rectified. BJP MLAs expressed concern over giving voting power to nominated directors in the elections.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil suggested certain changes, keeping in view the long-term impact on the sector. As per the Bill, one each seat for members of either SC or ST, for women and for other categories will be reserved with an intention to ensure social justice and opportunity to the deprived and unrepresented sections of society in the cooperative movement. The sub-section (4B) of Section 28-A of Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act, 1959, provides for nomination by the state government as its representative on the board of every assisted society other than the board of the primary agricultural credit cooperative society.