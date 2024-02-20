Karnataka: IAS officer begins inquiry into St Gerosa school row

MANGALURU: The additional commissioner of the Education Department, Kalaburagi, on Monday started inquiry into the St Gerosa school controversy.

IAS officer Akash Shankar, who arrived in Mangaluru on Monday, collected preliminary information about the incident from officials concerned. The case pertains to a teacher of the school accused of making derogatory comments against Hindu religion.

“I arrived here for a fact-finding inquiry about the incident. I have collected preliminary information from officials, including the DDPI and BEO, at the office of the DDPI. I will be here for two more days and conduct the inquiry from all angles. I will submit a report to the state government at the earliest,” he said.

The state government appointed Shankar to probe the incident after a few parents of students of St Gerosa school alleged that teacher Sr Prabha had hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by making derogatory comments against Lord Ram. Hindutva outfits and BJP leaders had protested outside the school prompting the school management to dismiss the teacher.

The school administration has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against several people, including BJP MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty, on charges of promoting enmity.