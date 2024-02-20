Karnataka: Section 144 imposed near Bhadra Canals to stop illegal water lifting amid supply crisis

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurudatta Hegde has enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 100 m of Bhadra canals and river basin in the district until February 26 since the water was not reaching the intended destinations.

In his order, Hegde stated that one thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water was released from the reservoir starting from the night of February 5, to supply drinking water to the urban areas of Haveri and Gadag districts.

However, the deputy commissioners of Gadag and Haveri informed the Shivamogga deputy commissioner that the water had not reached the intended location where the jack well was situated.