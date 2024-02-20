Karnataka: Section 144 imposed near Bhadra Canals to stop illegal water lifting amid supply crisis

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurudatta Hegde has enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 100 m of Bhadra canals and river basin in the district until February 26 since the water was not reaching the intended destinations.
In his order, Hegde stated that one thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water was released from the reservoir starting from the night of February 5, to supply drinking water to the urban areas of Haveri and Gadag districts.
However, the deputy commissioners of Gadag and Haveri informed the Shivamogga deputy commissioner that the water had not reached the intended location where the jack well was situated.
The deputy commissioners further informed the DC that there are over 20,000 pump sets installed along the canals, which are being used to lift water illegally.
Additionally, some villagers have constructed illegal check dams using sandbags, further obstructing the supply of water to the Haveri and Gadag districts.
The DC explained that due to the illegal lifting of water from the canal, the water is not reaching the tail-end of the canal. With the shortage of water exacerbated by scanty rainfall, supplying water for drinking purposes has become increasingly challenging.
Therefore, to ensure that water reaches the last farmer, the DC has ordered the removal of pump sets, diesel gensets, and other equipment along the Bhadra Canal and river basin.