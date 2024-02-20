Karnataka: Woman files complaint against actor for promising movie roles, cheating her

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old beautician has filed a complaint with the Jnanabharathi police against an actor for cheating her in the guise of making her a heroine.

The actor has been identified Santhosh who has acted in a few Kannada and Tamil movies. The woman, a resident of Ullal main road, has also accused Santhosh of sexually abusing her under false promise of marriage. He is alleged to have been blackmailing her with private photographs and videos. The woman approached the police after finding out that he has been married.

The complainant, a native of Raichur works as a beautician at a salon in Basaveshwaranagar.

According to the complainant, she met Santhosh in 2019 who promised to make her a heroine. Through false assurances, he became close to her. He is alleged to have taken her to different lodges in the city and developed a physical relationship. Santhosh is accused of recording their private and intimate moments on his mobile phone. The complainant further stated that she stayed away from him after three years as he did not get her any movie roles.

On February 14, the accused is said to have gone to her house in Jnanabharathi and manhandled her for avoiding him. He threatened to upload her pictures and videos on social media if she did not meet him regularly. After the attack, the victim is said to have obtained treatment and approached the police.

“In June last year, the victim had filed the complaint against the accused. The case was transferred to Bengaluru rural limits since the incident happened there. The victim filed another complaint on February 15. The case is under investigation,” S Girish, DCP (West) said.