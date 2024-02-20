Man-animal conflict: Karnataka govt releases Rs 10 cr for modernisation of all task forces

KARWAR: The state government has announced the release of Rs 10 crore for modernisation of all task forces set up for preventing human-animal conflict. The government has also earmarked a sum of Rs 15 crore for grassland tourism in Bidar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the State Budget on February 16, said that 78 km of railway line has been barricaded at a cost of Rs 100 crore so far to prevent elephants from straying into human habitats. The barricading of the lines will continue further, he said.

“A sum of Rs 40 crore has been spent on constituting seven elephant task forces and two leopard task forces so far. Another task force will be constituted at Bandipur this year and Rs 10 crore will be allocated to strengthen it with man power and latest technology. For mitigation of man-animal conflict, a sum of Rs 201 crore has been spent. This has been done to protect crops and lives of people living on the periphery of the forests,” he said.

The CM pointed out that as part of Green Karnataka initiative, 2.74 lakh saplings have been planted on 50,225 hectares of land. “This includes road dividers and medians, tree parks and sacred groves,” said Siddaramaiah in his 15th budget presentation.

In a lengthy speech which lasted for more than three hours, the CM also announced starting eco-tourism in grasslands at Honnikeri reserve and bio-diversity site known for its black bucks and chinkaras in the state. The budget also announced the setting up of two laboratories and seven investigation centres to check test water quality of 17 rivers in the state.

Siddaramaiah also said that recycling and reuse of water in buildings will be encouraged in apartments in Bengaluru.