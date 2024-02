BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that the state has no stocks of 190 of the 410 essential medicines for supply to government hospitals. “We need to purchase 732 medicines and supply them to hospitals. Of them, 410 are essential medicines, and the rest are optional. We have no stocks of 190 essential medicines. That is the reality and we are not hiding anything,” the minister said in the Legislative Council.

Replying to MLC HS Gopinath’s question on the hardships caused to poor patients due to non-availability of essential medicines in government hospitals, the minister admitted that there are many shortcomings in the department. Steps are being taken to streamline the whole system.

He said efforts are on to supply all medicines to hospitals by the first week of April. Tenders have been invited for the purpose.

Stating that his department cannot escape from its responsibility of providing medicines to poor patients, he said directions have been issued to hospitals to purchase medicines from funds available with them.”They are purchasing medicines locally. But the process lacks transparency,” he said.