Woman, daughter face social boycott from own community for son's crime

SHIVAMOGGA: An Ediga community family comprising a mother and daughter has allegedly faced a social boycott from their own community in Kuluvalli in Soraba taluk. This action stems from a court order convicting the woman's son for murder. The incident occurred within the constituency represented by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

Sarojamma and her daughter Pavithra have approached Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde seeking justice. Sarojamma informed reporters that her son was convicted of murdering a man. As a consequence of his crime, approximately 60 families from the same community have reportedly boycotted Sarojamma and Pavithra.

The mother and daughter alleged that the villagers threatened to slap a penalty of Rs 1,000 if anybody talks to them. They also alleged that water and electricity has been disconnected to their field.

Furthermore, they claim to have received death threats should they return to the village, with their house being burgled. They asserted a lack of support from anyone within the village. They demanded legal action against those who imposed the illegal boycott on them and that the boycott be lifted.

DC Hegde said that the women brought the matter to the notice of the administration. “We are considering the case seriously. We are also creating awareness among the villagers that such acts of boycotting are illegal. The tahsildar, DySP, executive officer and PDO have been asked to visit the village and conduct a meeting with the villagers. We will ensure that no such incidents recur at the village. If the allegations of imposing a boycott are proven, an FIR will be taken against those who gave the boycott call,” the DC said.