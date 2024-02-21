Bengaluru residents junk BWSSB’s claim of regular water supply

BENGALURU: A day after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) assured people that it will ensure water supply to Bengaluru, residents of KR Puram, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli claimed that water supply has come down to once a week or 10 days with reduced timing.

Sujatha Ramadorai, a Padma awardee and Whitefield resident, said her family is forced to buy from water tankers as the authorities failed to check unplanned construction and did not restore the Varthur lake despite NGT guidelines.

“There is no equitable water distribution. Paying guest accommodations have increased and unplanned construction is rampant. Due to authorities not reviving Varthur lake, the groundwater table has depleated,” said Ramadorai.

She further added that residents of Mahadevapura are the highest taxpayers in the country, but in terms of water supply, they are just like a sub-Saharan country.

“No meaning in Har Ghar Nal and Jal when you are not giving water to existing municipality pipes,” she said.

Recently, 500 residents from around 60 resident welfare associations of Kalkere ward met to discuss the water crisis. About 10,000 households in the ward are forced to depend on tanker water which is becoming expensive with a five-day wait-list.