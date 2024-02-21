Cotton candy ban soon? Karnataka picks samples for tests

BENGALURU: After the detection of Rhodamine-B, a textile dye, in cotton candy, prompting the governments of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to ban the production and sale of cotton candy, the Karnataka government has also initiated the collection of its samples.

The presence of Rhodamine-B, a carcinogen, underscores the necessity for a blanket ban on cotton candy, especially in Bengaluru, where it is commonly sold outside parks and gardens.

Recently, cotton candy – a popular delicacy among children -- was flagged as “very harmful.” The remark was made following tests conducted at a government laboratory in Tamil Nadu that confirmed the presence of Rhodamine-B.

Dr Harishwara, Joint Commissioner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, (FSSAI), Karnataka said, “Samples of cotton candy have been collected from various locations where it is being sold across the state, including trade fairs, weddings, and parks. A decision on its ban will be made after the test results.”

D Randeep, Health Commissioner said that the Food Safety Commissioner has already started the collection of cotton candy samples. “We will analyse the results. Moreover, from the Health Commissionerate too we will assess the steps to be taken,” he said.