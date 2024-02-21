Cotton candy ban soon? Karnataka picks samples for tests

BENGALURU: After the detection of Rhodamine-B, a textile dye, in cotton candy, prompting the governments of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to ban the production and sale of cotton candy, the Karnataka government has also initiated the collection of its samples.
The presence of Rhodamine-B, a carcinogen, underscores the necessity for a blanket ban on cotton candy, especially in Bengaluru, where it is commonly sold outside parks and gardens.
Recently, cotton candy – a popular delicacy among children -- was flagged as “very harmful.” The remark was made following tests conducted at a government laboratory in Tamil Nadu that confirmed the presence of Rhodamine-B.
Dr Harishwara, Joint Commissioner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, (FSSAI), Karnataka said, “Samples of cotton candy have been collected from various locations where it is being sold across the state, including trade fairs, weddings, and parks. A decision on its ban will be made after the test results.”
D Randeep, Health Commissioner said that the Food Safety Commissioner has already started the collection of cotton candy samples. “We will analyse the results. Moreover, from the Health Commissionerate too we will assess the steps to be taken,” he said.
Dr Vivek Belathur, Senior Consultant Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital said, “Rhodamine-B, a textile dye is also known to be a carcinogen. It is commonly utilised to impart vibrant colours not only to cotton candy but also to jellies and candies, and unexpectedly, even chilli powder, to add a striking red colour.”
Rhodamine-B enhances the vivid and appealing colour when added to food, which captivates children and even adults. However, its usage has been associated with diseases like cancer. Moreover, the absence of warning labels on products such as jellies and candies often exacerbates the issue, leading people to disregard the potential health risks associated with consuming those items, he said.
Ready-to-eat meals, particularly those containing non-vegetarian ingredients such as curries and noodles, also reportedly contain hidden additives like nitrates, nitrites, and Rhodamine-B to preserve shelf life and enhance colour. Despite not being listed on packaging labels, these substances pose health risks and act as slow poison. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid consuming such foods to prevent health issues, he elaborated.