JSS varsity in Mysuru to launch nano-satellite

MYSURU: JSS Science and Technology University is poised to launch the Ghanam nano-satellite, developed by the students and faculty of JSS STU in collaboration with ISRO, in April 2024.

Weighing 1.25 kilograms and developed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the satellite is slated to explore medical formulation in space. Vice-Chancellor of JSS STU AN Santhosh Kumar highlighted the pioneering nature of the mission, underscoring the absence of data on the efficacy of medicines or tablets in space. He said the satellite will help know the stability of drugs in micro-gravity and observe changes, in the space. He said that the satellite is developed to study medical applications, and students and staff will monitor the data and interpret it at the JSS campus in Mysuru.

Originally slated for launch in Nov 2023, the project encountered delays due to importation of a few components from Russia, which escalated the project cost from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. We are also thankful to former ISRO Chairman Kirankumar, SJCE alumni’s Roopa and others who have provided invaluable guidance and support in developing the satellite, he said.