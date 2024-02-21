Karnataka: BJP wants lawyer expelled for derogatory comments

BENGALURU: BJP members created a ruckus in the Assembly, demanding suspension of the police sub-inspector of Ramanagara, after he lodged an FIR against 40 lawyers. The members also demanded that the cases against the lawyers be withdrawn.

The members stormed into the well and demanded that Chand Pasha, the lawyer who allegedly posted derogatory statements against the judge in the Gyanvapi case and Hindus, instead be externed.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said that after Pasha posted derogatory statements against the judge and the Hindus, apart from the BJP, the Ramanagara Bar Association approached police, who did not file a case. They sent a notice on the behalf of the bar association too.

“Pasha is associated with the PFI and his supporters barged into the bar association office, where there was an exchange of words. They also lodged a complaint against 40 lawyers, with the PSI registering an FIR as well. The police is acting like a ‘middleman’ who failed to register a case against Chand Pasha, but eagerly did the same against the 40 lawyers. Pasha has many cases against him,” Ashoka said.

Now, a large number of lawyers are protesting across the state. Before the matter gets out of hand, the government should intervene, he appealed.