Karnataka government under fire over compensation to jumbo attack victim in Wayanad

BENGALURU: The State Government’s decision to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation to a person killed in an elephant attack in neighbouring Kerala’s Wayanad district has come under sharp criticism from opposition BJP and JDS leaders.

While some forest officials have also expressed concern, angry villagers of Hebbanahalli in Hassan district have questioned the government’s ‘generosity’ towards the family of the victim in Kerala while the family of an earlier victim from their own village in Karnataka was paid Rs 7.5 lakh and has been waiting for a full compensation of Rs 15 lakh for over a year.

The Opposition BJP termed this as “misuse of Karnataka taxpayers’ funds to curry favour with Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi”.

BJP state chief BY Vijayendra said: “Illegally allocating state fund of Rs 15 lakh to a deceased individual from Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad constituency, falsely blaming an elephant from Karnataka is an appalling betrayal.”

Vijayendra posted Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s letter (dated February 19) to Rahul, on social media, which stated that compensation was announced as per Rahul’s advice conveyed to him by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.