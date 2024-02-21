My economics is collecting tax from rich, giving it to poor: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Defending his government’s guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his economics is nothing but collecting tax from the rich and giving it to the poor, women and Dalits to empower them.

Replying to the governor’s address, which stressed on the guarantees, Siddaramaiah said, “In the last nine months, we have tried to give justice to deprived classes through guarantees. Our schemes are helping crores of people and empowering the poor to come out of the BPL status,” he added.

As he was delivering his speech, opposition members walked out, alleging that the chief minister’s speech was a political speech and not a reply to the governor’s address.

Continuing, Siddaramaiah said his government allocated Rs 36,000 crore for guarantee schemes last year and increased it to Rs 52,000 crore this financial year. “We did it for the poor and backward class people. Beneficiaries are happy, but opposition parties call them freebies. I am happy that our guarantee schemes have helped many, cutting across caste and religion lines,” he said.

Ever since the guarantee schemes were implemented, over 60 lakh women have travelled freely, Rs 8,553 crore of the Rs 10,225 crore kept for Anna bhagya has been spent, 1.18 crore women heads of families have received Rs 2,000 per month and many more. “Most importantly, there is no middleman in this,” he said.