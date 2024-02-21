Ramanagara lawyers in Karnataka seek action against sub-inspector

BENGALURU: Demanding the suspension of a police sub-inspector for allegedly booking a false case against 40 lawyers, Ramanagara advocates are carrying out a protest at the DC’s office. Meanwhile, Dalit organisations also staged a protest demanding to register a case under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the advocates.

Trouble started with an advocate, Chand Pasha, allegedly posting derogatory remarks against a judge of the Varanasi court for allowing Hindus to worship in the basement of Gyanvapi mosque. As he was a member of the Ramanagara Advocates’ Association, which received petitions to remove him from the membership, the lawyers’ body had convened a meeting on February 6 to decide on the date to hold a meeting to take a decision. Meanwhile, members of various organisations went to the district advocates’ office where the meeting was being held to request not to take any action against Pasha. There was allegedly an altercation between the advocates and the visitors.

BN Srivatsa, president, advocates association, filed a complaint against Pasha, and Ijoor police registered an FIR against Pasha and 40 others. On February 7, Rafiq Khan filed a complaint against 10 advocates and 25-30 unknown persons stating that the advocates manhandled and abused them when they had gone to submit a petition to the association requesting not to take any action against Pasha. An FIR was registered on this complaint too and both the cases were registered by PSI Syed Tanveer Hussain R.

The advocates protested in front of DC’s office on Monday demanding the PSI’s suspension for allegedly registering fake case against 40 advocates. They continued the protest on Monday night and Tuesday night.

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru has planned a rally from City Civil Court to Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and Ramanagara advocates will also join them.