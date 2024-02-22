17-year-old boy tied to pole, beaten up in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old boy is undergoing treatment in a private hospital after he was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up with belts and sticks by eight labourers near Upkar Layout on RTO Road in Jnanabharathi police limits.

The incident happened on Monday at an under construction building between 2 am and 3.30 am.

Complaint filed against minor

The injured boy is a resident of Hegganahalli 1st Cross, RG Nagar. He had accompanied his friend Prajwal to the under-construction building where the labourers were sleeping. Prajwal attacked three of the eight labourers, who were sleeping, and escaped with their cash, mobile phones and other valuables. However, the minor boy, who slipped and fell down while escaping, was caught.

The labourers allegedly tied the boy to a pole and assaulted him. They then handed him over to the police. They also filed a complaint against the boy and Prajwal. “Prajwal, who was carrying a machete, attacked the three labourers and took away Rs 29,000 in cash and three mobile phones from them. When the other labourers surrounded them, Prajwal managed to escape.

The boy suffered injuries on his face when he fell down while trying to escape. In a complaint, the boy’s father, L Narayana, has accused the labourers of assaulting him. The three labourers, who were injured in the attack by Prajwal, alerted the police. A police team rushed to the spot and took the boy to a private hospital on Ullal Main Road,” said a police officer.

Labkush, Rajith and Rinku, the injured labourers, were treated in hospital. Based on Narayana’s complaint, a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324) along with other Sections of the IPC has been registered against the labourers. Efforts are on to nab Prajwal.