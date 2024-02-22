All Karnataka schools, private too, must sing state anthem during assembly

BENGALURU: The Kannada and Culture Department, which had in an earlier order excluded private schools from singing the state anthem during assemblies, confirmed through a new government order on Wednesday that all schools should do so. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi called the mix-up a “printing mistake.”

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka mentioned that the first government order on February 16 excluded private schools from including the state anthem -- Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujathe, penned by Kuvempu -- in their assemblies. “What was the intention behind this? Do these private schools not come under the purview of the education department,” he asked.

“What kind of madness is this? Why are officials issuing such orders...? I have explained it to Minister Tangadagi and he has said it will be rectified. Why doesn’t he have any hold on the officials,” he asked.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that just two days ago, an official from the Social Welfare Department tried to change Kuvempu’s slogan in residential schools, and now the government is trying to insult the poet again. “The state government should apologise,” he demanded. Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said it is the duty of the Kannada and Culture Department to protect Kannada. “How can the department issue such orders,” he questioned.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said it is a small issue, which has been rectified, and there is no need for BJP to amplify it. His statement was condemned by BJP members. Tangadagi said that in the original note, it was mentioned “all schools”, but while preparing the government order, it had changed, leading to confusion. “It is a printing mistake. We have rectified it,” he said. Law Minister HK Patil said there has been a lapse and action will be taken against those who prepared the order copy. The latest GO issued by the department has included all schools, including government, private, aided and unaided ones.