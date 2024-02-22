Forest personnel in Karnataka search for leopard, find dog

BENGALURU: Forest officials were on high alert on Monday and Tuesday following calls of leopard sightings from residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city.

To their dismay, the officials and personnel from the forest department found it to be a dog. They launched a search operation in the area where the residents claimed to have spotted the leopard. A forest official said, “Are we now supposed to trace the owner of the dog?”

The residents of RR Nagar made frantic calls to forest officials claiming that they spotted a leopard in their locality on February 11. Another alarm was raised on February 19.

Some residents even kept a night vigil, but did not see the leopard. However, residents of one of the apartment complexes in the locality shared the CCTV footage of an animal walking on the road. But the footage was not clear.

Assuming it to be a leopard, the residents alerted the forest officials. After a thorough combing of the area, the forest personnel found it to be a dog.