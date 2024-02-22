Infosys Foundation joins hands with C-CAMP to bolster maternity care in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced its collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology of Government of India, marking the launch of the ‘C-CAMP-Infosys Foundation Project Early Life’, aimed at bolstering maternity care, both for expectant mothers and newborns in Karnataka, using innovative medical technologies.

Infosys Foundation has committed Rs 8.5 crore towards the project, which will address the early adoption of healthcare technology at low-resource health facilities to improve maternal health screening as well as address the rising cases of neonatal mortality. The project was launched at the Government of Karnataka’s roundtable on health titled ‘A new paradigm with CSR and Philanthropy’, which was chaired by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

As part of the project, cutting-edge fetal monitoring technology will be deployed to enhance the health monitoring of expectant mothers across district hospitals and community health centres in Karnataka. In addition, a neonatal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device, which provides respiratory support for newborns in respiratory distress, will be made available across critical care newborn units in district and taluk hospitals. This collaboration aims to benefit about 50,000 to 1 lakh women and 4,000 newborns, across eight districts in the state, over a period of four years, a release said.